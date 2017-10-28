Interference of the political class has now cast serious doubt over the fate of the ongoing investigation with the police being asked to stay on a wait-and-watch mode.

Sources revealed that the probe has been stalled after the names of some candidates from ‘influential’ families, including relatives of prominent political personalities, both from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, came to the fore during the investigation.

These include names of the relative of a Union minister and the son of a former Congress minister.

Not just that, the top police hierarchy has also reportedly been asked not to go for any more forensic examination of suspicious marksheets of candidates belonging to other streams leaving the investigating agency in the lurch.

Sources told this reporter that forensic evidence collected so far, including those retrieved from electronic exhibits, have clearly pointed out direct and unusual conversations between the then APSC officials and some of the candidates.

It has been learnt that the investigating agency has also been directed not to investigate the money trail for some mysterious reasons.

“The entire investigation has been stalled at the behest of a person close to the Chief Minister’s Office, who is not a public representative,” the sources added.

Dibrugarh Police have so far arrested nine persons in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam including the suspended Chairman of the Commission, Rakesh Kumar Paul and three Assam Civil Service officials.