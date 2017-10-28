In order to push forward the State government’s intent of preserving Bezbaroa’s Sambalpur residence, the Chief Minister asked the Minister of Cultural Affairs Naba Kumar Doley and Chief Minister’s Media Adviser Hrishikesh Goswami to leave for Sambalpur tomorrow.

The duo will also carry a letter written by the Chief Minister to Odisha to take the preservation exercise to its logical conclusion.

Doley and Goswami will meet the Odisha Chief Minister and hand him over the Assam Chief Minister’s letter, besides meeting the Deputy Commissioner of Sambalpur and other organisations to push forward the Assam government’s efforts of preserving Bezbaroa’s residence there, the release added.