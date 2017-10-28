



It may be noted that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of Bangladesh has also dismissed the news report on an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In a statement, the PMO said the report published in several regional and international news outlets was completely baseless.

The release, signed by Ashraful Alam Khokan, Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, claimed that the reports of some members of the Prime Minister’s security detail being apprehended in August for their plot to assassinate her in collaboration with some Islamist militants are not true. The government has no knowledge of such attacks.

However, earlier Awami League general secretary and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said at an event that jealous of the praise she had received over the Rohingya issue worldwide, “local and international interests were conspiring to kill the Prime Minister.”

Meanwhile, the Indian MEA spokesman sidestepped the question about India’s reaction to BNP leader Khaleda Zia’s demand for dissolution of the Bangladesh Parliament ahead of the election.

“We have issued a very detailed press statement, and it basically lays down the contours of the discussion that unfolded in the meeting between Hasina and the External Affairs Minister. She did meet Khaleda Zia and the leader of Opposition. Several issues were discussed, basically focusing on how to take the relationship forward and how to work on the agenda of advancing bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh,” he said.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was on a two-day visit to Dhaka last week. Swaraj and her Bangladesh counterpart Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali co-chaired the fourth meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission.