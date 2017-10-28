Assam was the first State in the country to have an anti-tobacco Act, a move aimed at discouraging consumption of tobacco.

The State government had tabled the Bill which became a law with an idea to improve public health and prevent incidence of cancer and other health hazards and addiction among the people of the State.

State government sources, however, said as the detail of the order is still awaited, it would not want to comment on it.

“The question of challenging the order in the apex court could only be answered after that,” the sources added.