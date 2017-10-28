|
HC declares anti-tobacco Act ultra vires
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Oct 27 - In a crucial judgment, the Gauhati High Court today declared the existing anti-tobacco law in the State as ultra vires.The Court of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Paran Phukan today struck down the Assam Health (prohibition of manufacturing, advertisement, trade, storage, distribution, sale and consumption of zarda, gutkha, pan masala, etc, containing tobacco) Act, 2014, as ultra vires in response to a petitions filed by five tobacco manufacturing companies in the year of enactment.
Assam was the first State in the country to have an anti-tobacco Act, a move aimed at discouraging consumption of tobacco.
The State government had tabled the Bill which became a law with an idea to improve public health and prevent incidence of cancer and other health hazards and addiction among the people of the State.
State government sources, however, said as the detail of the order is still awaited, it would not want to comment on it.
“The question of challenging the order in the apex court could only be answered after that,” the sources added.