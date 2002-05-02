Abhijeet Sarma of the Assam Public Works and Tularam Gogoi, a former AASU leader and presently an advocate of the Gauhati High Court, were respectively the applicants in the two Original Applications mentioned above.

It needs mention here that the EZ Bench of the NGT directed the MoEF and CC on October 16, 2017 to constitute a committee of three expert members who shall be selected from amongst accomplished experts and scientists who may be private individuals or from institutions of repute having undertaken studies on seismology, geology, hydrology or rivers and river ecosystem of the Himalayas and the North Eastern region of the country. The committee may be a combination of experts from both the categories, it said, adding, one of such members should be selected from the North Eastern Region.

The full text of the October 16 directive of the NGT Bench is now available on the Tribunal’s website.

The NGT Bench said that the above committee should be constituted within one month from the date of its October 16, 2017 order. The terms of reference of the committee shall be the one made to the Project Oversight Committee as contained in the official memorandum number 2/5/2002-NHPC dated January 13, 2005.

The committee, while carrying out its task, may visit the project site and its vicinity, hold meetings with both the constituent groups of the Project Oversight Committee (POC), that is – the expert group of Assam and the expert group nominated by the Union Government.

Moreover, the committee shall hold similar meetings with experts of the executing agency, NHPC, and the applicant or his representatives. The meetings may either be held separately with each of the groups or jointly with all, said the NGT Bench.

It further said that the committee shall technically examine the reports of the various committees, including the ones submitted by both the groups of the POC.

The committee shall also technically examine the alternative proposal submitted by the applicants and consider its feasibility. The applicant or his experts may be permitted to make presentation of their proposal. The committee may further seek assistance of independent experts on hydel projects.

“Considering the fact that all materials necessary for consideration are available in the records, we direct the committee to submit its report with its recommendations to the MoEF within three months from its constitution.

“While considering the TOR, the Committee shall not be influenced by any of the opinions expressed by the earlier Committees. We also make it abundantly clear that the remarks and observations made in the body of the judgement shall not be construed as expressions of our views on the merits of the case. The Committee shall objectively consider all the aspects, both technical and factual, and arrive at an independent opinion,” said the NGT Bench.

“The MoEF & CC shall then refer the report and the recommendations of the Committee for stage IV appraisal by the Expert Appraisal Committee under the EIA Notification, 2006,” it said.