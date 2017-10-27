Stating that the Congress has suffered from depression due to the progress of the BJP, Prasad accused Rahul Gandhi and his blind followers of misleading the people by spreading false propaganda. He claimed that economy of the nation has surged beyond perception and the corruption has dipped to its lowest level since Independence. He also made it clear that there has been no allegation of corruption against the Central government so far.

While asked about the issue of granting scheduled tribe status to six communities of the State, the minister said that it will be considered with a good sense.

Referring to the preparation for the next Lok Sabha elections, Prasad said that his party has aimed at winning all the 126 constituencies where it had failed in the last elections. Five from Assam, including Barpeta are part of the 126.

Earlier, he met all the office-bearers of the party from mandal to district level at Howli in Barpeta district and discussed with them about the strategies to be undertaken to ensure victory in the Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency.

President and secretaries of the mandal committees under Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency forming parts of Barpeta, Bajali, Bongaigaon and Nalbari organisational districts, functionaries of the district committees and some special invitees attended the meeting.