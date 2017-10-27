“The managements of the three gardens have failed to respond to the notices for payment of the workers’ provident fund. While the pending PF dues of Kalaincherra Tea Estate and Baithakhal Tea Estate under Karimganj District amounts to Rs 1.24 crore and Rs 55.79 lakh respectively (approximate figures), Chandipore Tea Garden in Hailakandi district has a pending amount of Rs 68.38 lakh. The Baithakhal Tea Estate was attached on Wednesday,” said Mridul Hussain.

He added that some other gardens which are in the list of defaulters are likely to be shut down in the coming days.

It may be mentioned here that while the PF dues of Kalaincherra Tea Estate are lying pending since July 2010, Baithakal Tea Estate has been skipping the PF clearance since 2011. However, the management of Chandipore Tea Garden are alleged of patchy submission of the PF dues since 2001.