Action against Biswanath DC demanded

STAFF Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 26 - The Assam Sangrami Chah Shramik Sangha (ASCSS) has alleged that the district administration of Biswanath was taking sides with the Bargaon Tea Estate management in the matter related to the lockout of the garden despite the government order to prohibit the lockout.Vivek Das, president of Assam Sangrami Chah Shramik Sangha said that the Deputy Commissioner was misinterpreting the writ petition of the tea estate management as a stay order and refusing to execute the government order. Das said that the owner of the garden had filed a writ petition before the High Court against the government order. “So far, no interim order has been passed by the High Court in favour of the petitioner. But the Deputy Commissioner, who received a copy of the writ petition from the owner, has been deliberately misinterpreting the petition as a stay order,” he said. The ASCSS has demanded that the district administration execute the government order without any delay and disburse the pending bonus to the workers of the garden. The organisation has also demanded that the State government should take action against the Deputy Commissioner for not executing the government order.