Correspondent
HAFLONG, Oct 26 - To take stock of last Sunday’s mass killing of birds at Jatinga allegedly instigated by one filmmaker, the Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner Devajyoti Hazarika along with Assistant Commissioner Rahul Doley visited the spot at Jatinga and interacted with the villagers on Wednesday.Although the Deputy Commissioner during his visit could collect evidences against the alleged instigation by the filmmaker, in the interest of the investigation he was not willing to divulge the facts. However, he disclosed that the police have already launched an investigation into the matter and he has also asked the Chief Conservator of Forest not to depend on his subordinates but involve himself in the investigation process.
It may be mentioned here that due to continuous efforts of NGOs, Forest personnel and others, killing of birds at Jatinga was almost stopped but Sunday’s mass killing of birds at the behest of one Anada Chatterjee and one Brazilian national caused serious concern among the people and bird lovers.
Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed Section 144 in the area prohibiting gathering and entry of individuals or groups with machete, long poles, lathis, catapult or any other material or weapon with an intention to kill or capture birds.
It has also banned use of flash lights, search lights, halogen lights etc., and prohibited shooting of films without prior permission from the District Magistrate.
Trespassers and violators of the above order will be dealt with as per the law.