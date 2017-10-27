It may be mentioned here that due to continuous efforts of NGOs, Forest personnel and others, killing of birds at Jatinga was almost stopped but Sunday’s mass killing of birds at the behest of one Anada Chatterjee and one Brazilian national caused serious concern among the people and bird lovers.

Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed Section 144 in the area prohibiting gathering and entry of individuals or groups with machete, long poles, lathis, catapult or any other material or weapon with an intention to kill or capture birds.

It has also banned use of flash lights, search lights, halogen lights etc., and prohibited shooting of films without prior permission from the District Magistrate.

Trespassers and violators of the above order will be dealt with as per the law.