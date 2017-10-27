Correspondent
BONGAIGAON, Oct 26 - Hiteswar Barman faction of All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) in its extended executive meeting held on Wednesday at its head office in Barpara here resolved to unite with the union’s other faction led by Pradip Ray for the greater interest of the community.Sources said that a group of people of Koch-Rajbongshi community had arbitrarily forced both the factions to unite.
However, the sources added that the leaders of Hiteswar faction had decided to move for unification of their own before the group took the initiative, said its adviser Atul Ray.
Hiteswar faction of the union had assigned its adviser Atul Ray to carry forward the initiative of unification in consultation with Pradip Ray faction.
“The union was divided in 2004 and reunited in 2012 but the reunion didn’t even last for a year. This time our reunion would be long-lasting and we will struggle unitedly for our rights,” said Atul Ray.
This unification move would certainly harm those politicians who had played politics of divide and rule in Bongaigaon Assembly seat. It might benefit those political leaders who wanted to control the union from the Bodo belt, said a senior member of the union.