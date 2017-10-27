However, the sources added that the leaders of Hiteswar faction had decided to move for unification of their own before the group took the initiative, said its adviser Atul Ray.

Hiteswar faction of the union had assigned its adviser Atul Ray to carry forward the initiative of unification in consultation with Pradip Ray faction.

“The union was divided in 2004 and reunited in 2012 but the reunion didn’t even last for a year. This time our reunion would be long-lasting and we will struggle unitedly for our rights,” said Atul Ray.

This unification move would certainly harm those politicians who had played politics of divide and rule in Bongaigaon Assembly seat. It might benefit those political leaders who wanted to control the union from the Bodo belt, said a senior member of the union.