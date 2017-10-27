Talking to media persons at the Bodofa Cultural Complex later, the Union minister said that the BJP has entrusted him with the task of strengthening the party’s base in the five Lok Sabha constituencies of Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Kaliabor, Diphu and Silchar, for which he came here to meet the party workers.

At the same time, he also stated that the Central leadership has delegated responsibility to some ministers and Central leaders to finalise the strategy for the Lok Sabha election in certain constituencies of the country which are occupied by the Opposition in the present House.

However, Prasad refused to divulge anything more on his visit to Kokrajhar.

BJP general secretary Dilip Saikia said Thursday’s meeting was organised to discuss poll-related issues and determine a winning strategy for No. 5 Kokrajhar (ST) Lok Sabha Constituency.