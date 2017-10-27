Mukhim, also a recipient of the prestigious Padmashree Award, said that despite communication bottlenecks, the Barak Valley is well and truly the rice bowl of Assam. However, she expressed dismay at the traffic woes, saying “while it takes only 30 minutes to reach Silchar from Guwahati via flight, it took hours to reach the National Institute of Technology, Silchar.”

In his speech, Prof Samir Kumar Das, former vice chancellor of North Bengal University, who attended the inaugural session of the seminar as the chief guest, advocated for the ‘Art of Peace’ and said that the task of social science is to build and encourage a critical bent of mind.

Dr Bibash Deb, principal of Guru Charan College, vice principal Prof Ashesh Bhattacharjee, Dr Dipankar Kar, coordinator, IQAC, Director of NIIT, Silchar, Dulal Mitra were also present on the occasion.

Dr Swarupa Bhattacharjee, organising secretary of the seminar, delivered the welcome address in the inaugural session.