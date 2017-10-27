Staff Correspondent
SILCHAR, Oct 26 - Expressing concern over the rampant conflicts of interest among different ethnic groups in the North East and across South Asia at large, eminent journalist Patricia Mukhim today said that there is a constant effort at ethnic cleansing in the North East, much like the ongoing military campaign against the Rohingyas in Myanmar, hinting at the growing ethnic cult in South Asia. Addressing the gathering at Guru Charan College after inaugurating a UGC-sponsored national seminar on ‘Conflicts, issues and challenges in South Asia with special reference to North Eastern Region of India,’ jointly organised by the Departments of Economics and Political Science on Thursday, Mukhim said: “Ethnicity is an intrinsic compound of the socio-political reality of South Asia and similar to the attacks on the Rohingyas in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, all the groups demanding ethnic homeland in the North Eastern States of India are also attempting an ethnic cleansing of their own. This is a clear indication that if there is a continuous effort of white supremacy in the western countries, there is also a kind of ethnic supremacy brewing up in South Asia.”
Mukhim, also a recipient of the prestigious Padmashree Award, said that despite communication bottlenecks, the Barak Valley is well and truly the rice bowl of Assam. However, she expressed dismay at the traffic woes, saying “while it takes only 30 minutes to reach Silchar from Guwahati via flight, it took hours to reach the National Institute of Technology, Silchar.”
In his speech, Prof Samir Kumar Das, former vice chancellor of North Bengal University, who attended the inaugural session of the seminar as the chief guest, advocated for the ‘Art of Peace’ and said that the task of social science is to build and encourage a critical bent of mind.
Dr Bibash Deb, principal of Guru Charan College, vice principal Prof Ashesh Bhattacharjee, Dr Dipankar Kar, coordinator, IQAC, Director of NIIT, Silchar, Dulal Mitra were also present on the occasion.
Dr Swarupa Bhattacharjee, organising secretary of the seminar, delivered the welcome address in the inaugural session.