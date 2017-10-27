Asked how much hike would be reasonable and acceptable to the ACMS, Ghatowar said that it would be premature to disclose the figures now, but once the revised wages are proposed, the ACMS would take the final call.

The ACMS has also resolved to urge the State Government to ensure that the workers receive their increased wages from the first day of 2018. “The Government must not wash its hands of after notifying the revised wages. They have to ensure that the notification is implemented, and that those not complying with it are punished,” added the former ACMS president.

Ghatowar further said that the minimum wages for workers engaged in small plantations must also be hiked to more than the daily wages of agricultural workers as they do no not receive any other benefits from their employers.

Trade union leaders earlier had two opinions on the issue of fringe benefits – whether to monetize the fringe benefits or continue accepting the benefits in kind. Dileshwar Tanti, general secretary of the trade union, said today that they have decided to urge the advisory board to continue with the fringe benefits in kind.

Sources said that the ACMS is seeking to propose a cash hike of about Rs 150, which means the workers must receive about Rs 287 as cash wages along with fringe benefits. The workers at present get Rs 137 as cash wages besides the fringe benefits.

The last bilateral wage hike agreement signed between the ACMS and the planters’ body –Consultative Committee of Planters’ Association (CCPA) – expires in December this year.

The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) today demanded of the ACMS to push for Rs 350 as the daily cash wage for the next term. The AASAA members also staged a demonstration in front of the head office of the ACMS in Jibon Phukan Nagar here and submitted a memorandum to the trade union leaders.

The Assam Sangrami Chah Shramik Sangha has also been demanding Rs 350 as the cash wage, while the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association is campaigning for Rs 300 and the Chah Sharamik Mukti Sangram Sammittee is demanding Rs 400 as the cash wage for tea garden workers.