50 ABMSU activists hurt in police action at Salakati Rly Station
Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, Oct 26 - The police today fired several rounds in the air, burst tear gas shells and resorted to a lathicharge at the Salakati Railway Station in Kokrajhar district to disperse agitating All Bodo Minority Students’ Union (ABMSU) activists. More than 50 ABMSU supporters, including women, were injured in the police action. Four police personnel were also injured.The incident took place around 7.40 am when the ABMSU supporters tried to storm the railway tracks at the Salakati Railway Station to stage a 12-hour railway blockade programme called by the student body, demanding immediate arrest of the main culprits behind the murder of its president, Lafiqul Islam Ahmed. Ahmed was killed in broad daylight at Titaguri market near Kokrajhar town on August 1. The police tried to stop the ABMSU protesters, leading to a scuffle.
As there was strong resistance from the ABMSU supporters, the police fired several rounds in the air and burst tear gas shells. They also resorted to a lathicharge to disperse them. More than 40 ABMSU supporters involved in the incident were detained by the police.
Train services via the Fakiragram junction were disrupted for nearly two hours due to the incident.