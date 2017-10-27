In this regard they have assigned Assam Rhino FC (of AYFA) and Sabadell FC (Segunda B Division) to collaborate and take football programmes initiative in Guwahati. Perfect Football has also made an Indian player sign a professional contract with CE Jupiter Club in Spain.

AYFA will organise a six-day football camp at the Nehru Stadium from November 3 which will be headed by Nevarro Penalver Mario (UEFA B licensed coach from Sabadell FC) and coaches of Assam Rhino FC. Interested players of any age group may take the form from Nehru Stadium and Frolic Sorts Arena in Panjabari. After this camp the coach (Mario) will make a strategic plan to take football ahead in this region with the help of ARFC, stated a release.