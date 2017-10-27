GUWAHATI, Oct 26 - The Association of Youth Futsal Assam (AYFA) has tied up with Spain based Perfect Football as a strategic partner.Perfect Football is a sports management company which has its own academy in Spain and will provide help to Indian football. They have various Spanish clubs as their partner. Perfect Football have started their programme in India and they have taken three cities to start with – Jaipur, New Delhi and Guwahati.
In this regard they have assigned Assam Rhino FC (of AYFA) and Sabadell FC (Segunda B Division) to collaborate and take football programmes initiative in Guwahati. Perfect Football has also made an Indian player sign a professional contract with CE Jupiter Club in Spain.
AYFA will organise a six-day football camp at the Nehru Stadium from November 3 which will be headed by Nevarro Penalver Mario (UEFA B licensed coach from Sabadell FC) and coaches of Assam Rhino FC. Interested players of any age group may take the form from Nehru Stadium and Frolic Sorts Arena in Panjabari. After this camp the coach (Mario) will make a strategic plan to take football ahead in this region with the help of ARFC, stated a release.