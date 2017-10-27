State players dominate AITA tourney



GUWAHATI, Oct 26 - Assam players dominated the doubles events in the 7th India Club-AITA Championship Series winning both the girls and boys titles.In the finals played at the India Club here today, Justina Borgohain and Harshit Bora won the girls doubles title while Anchit Gogoi, pairing with Arunesh Borah bagged the boys doubles crown. All the singles finals will be played tomorrow from 1.30 pm. Results: (Girls singles, S/F) Ishikia Chakma bt Tanishqa Patar 6-1, 6-0; Justina Borgohain bt Charmie Nongmeikapam 7-5, 6-2. (Boys singles, S/F) Bhusan Haobam bt Andy Thaosen 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. (Girls doubles, final) Justina Borgohain/Harshit Bora (ASM) bt Charmie Nongmeikapam/Agu Yumnam (Manipur) 6-1,6-2. (Boys doubles, final) Anchit Gogoi/Arunesh Borah (ASM) bt Aarya Bhattacharya (WB)/Andy Thaosen (ASM) 6-3, 6-0.