GSA football from Nov 1

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 26 - The Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) will start their football leagues of the 2017-2018 season from November 1.GSA will start the season with the Jibeswar Goswami A Division League from November 1 while the RG Baruah Super Division League will kick start on December 3. Both the tournaments will be organised at the Nehru Stadium. For the FIFA U-17 World Cup the GSA had to put off the leagues as the Nehru Stadium ground was used as a practice venue.