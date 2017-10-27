The club, along with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, built a cricket pitch at the Hays Kennedy Park.

“I am delighted and privileged at the honour,” Gavaskar said in a statement.

“It’s an unique honour to have a cricket field named after me, especially in a country where cricket is not a premier sport.”

The club also organised a dinner for Gavaskar, where Fischer presented him with a key to the city. Mayor Fischer said he expects the city’s USD 150,000 investment in the fields will reap great rewards.

“We are an increasingly global community, and cricket is already part of our city’s sporting landscape,” he said. – PTI