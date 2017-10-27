

Former national champion Susan Das Choudhury meets the players in the opening ceremony. Former national champion Susan Das Choudhury meets the players in the opening ceremony.

Former national tennis champion Susan Das Choudhory inaugurated the championship in a well-attended function where Queen Ojha, vice-chairman, Sports Authority of Assam was also present. Both Choudhory and Ojha lauded the efforts of the GLTA for promoting the game and also assured all possible help in their future projects.

Earlier, Kalyan Kumar Das, chairman of the organising committee welcomed the gathering while Anirban Das, president, GLTA also spoke on the occasion and apprised the gathering about the objectives and activities of GLTA.

Today’s results: (Boys singles, U-12) Pharawraj Basumatary bt Manyu Miri 4-1, Aditya Bhattacharjee bt Wahid Ali 4-1, Aviraj Kumar Dutta bt Likha Takkar 4-2, Jigyashman Hazarika bt Udjivan Bhattacharjee 4-0, Vahin Malla Deka bt Rahat A Rehman 4-1, Pradyut Bhimsaria bt Rohit Gupta 4-0, Tanay Saikia bt Rajdeep Hazarika 4-0, Ved Aditya Kalita bt Partha Agarwal 4-0, Jyotishman Barua bt Mrignav Kalita 4-2, Sami Ali bt Manaan Bhardwaj 4-0, Sudhangshu Borkotoky bt Abhilesh Barman 4-0, Varun Aditya Kalita bt Prasurjya Bora 4-0, Kunal Kashyap bt Sudipta Pratim 4-0, Pharawraj Basumatary bt Chintav Paul 4-0, Robert Lalrinawma bt Ankit P Das 4-0, Daibik Dev bt Prince Paul 5-3, Darshan Goswami bt Abhiraj Kumar Dutta 4-0, Partha P Kherkatary bt Debakur Baishya 4-0, Manan Nath bt Suhail Ali 4-0, Shankar Heisnam bt Uditta Majumdar 4-0, Vikram A Mahanta bt Shreyam S Saikia 4-0, Samrit Chouhan bt Rounak Kashyap 4-2, Lallawmzuala bt Darsh Dutta 4-1, Preetam Barua bt Jiwang Tayang 4-0, Rittik Rout bt Aayan Bhuyan 4-1, Bhuman Sarma bt Aditya Bhattacharjee 4-3, Harshad Bora bt Abhiyan Zafar 4-1, Aryan Bora bt Kobit Sarma 4-0, Swayam Agarwal bt Indranuj Saikia 4-0, Aayan Sarma bt Rahat T Rehman 4-0, Nishant Barua bt Hardik Barua 4-1, Rajnish Sarma bt Barnil B Bora 4-1, Almas Ahmed bt Romanchak Bora 4-1, Bhicky Sagolshem bt Naman Agarwal 4-0.