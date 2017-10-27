

Railways batsman Arindam Nanigopal Ghosh plays a shot during his knock of 109 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Assam at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, on Thursday.

On the penultimate day of the four-day Group A Ranji Trophy match at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium here today, the Railways batsmen resuming at an overnight total of 224 for two went on to post a mammoth total of 483 for seven before declaring.

Arindam Ghosh, who remained unbeaten on 31 yesterday was the leading run getter with 109 off 192 balls. He smashed seven fours and two sixes in his 255-minute knock. His overnight unbeaten partner Nitin Bhille also contributed 89 and their third wicket partnership yielded 177 valuable runs.

Tailenders Ashish Yadav (50 n.o) and GK Chiranjeevi (25) also made useful contributions.

Assam bowlers, like yesterday, had to work a lot as both pacers and spinners could not put any impact on the opponent batsmen.

SCORECARD

Assam 1st innings 244

Railways 1st innings (overnight 224/2): SS Shukla lbw b Abu Nechim Ahmed 86, NS Bhille c&b Roy 89, AN Ghosh c Rahul Hazarika b Dhiraj Goswami 109, Anureet Singh c Saikia b Goswami 25, M Rawat c Dhiraj Goswami b Dipak Gohain 3, Ashish Yadav not out 50, GK Chiranjeevi c Saikia b Gokul Sharma 25, Avinash Yadav not out 6. Extras: (b 2, lb 6, nb 2) 10. Total: (For 7 wkts, 138.4 Overs) 483 decl. Fall of wickets: 1-144, 2-179, 3-356, 4-397, 5-402, 6-402, 7-470. Bowling: Abu Nechim Ahmed 30-6-86-1, Dhiraj Goswami 28-6-93-2, Pritam Das 25-3-88-1, Sib Sankar Roy 20-0-83-1, Dipak Gohain 28-2-96-1, Gokul Sharma 7-0-29-1.

Assam 2nd innings: Rishav Das lbw b Anureet Singh 4, Rahul Hazarika lbw b Bansal 1, Pritam Debnath c Rawat b Anureet Singh 3, Sib Sankar Roy c Shukla b Anureet Singh 0, Gokul Sharma c Wakaskar b Bansal 7, Tarjinder Singh lbw b Avinash Yadav 7, Kunal Saikia c Rawat b Mishra 16, Abu Nechim Ahmed not out 0, Pritam Das not out 1. Extras: (nb 2) 2; Total: (For 7 wkts, 27 overs) 41. Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-9, 3-9, 4-9, 5-17, 6-40, 7-40. Bowling: Anureet Singh 11-4-18-3, DN Bansal 7-4-6-2, ACP Mishra 6-2-9-1, GK Chiranjeevi 2-7-0-3, Avinash Yadav 1-0-1-1.