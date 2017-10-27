



Ruiz was the fulcrum around which his team rotated as Euro U-17 champions Spain overwhelmed a fighting Mali to emerge a clear winner at the DY Patil Stadium.

He said his idol in the “Beautiful Game” is Uruguay and FC Barcelona senior team’s star striker, Luis Suarez.

Asked if there was any added pressure on him as he is the team’s spearhead, Ruiz said all he concentrated was on scoring goals to enable his team to win.

“I am under no pressure. All I want to do is to score goals and make my team win,” said the player, who has become the second highest scorer in the competition.

Looking ahead to the final against England on October 28, Ruiz pointed out that the two teams had fought the Euro championship final too in Croatia and are aware of each other’s style of play.

“We had played against them in the Euro final,” he said.

England defeated Brazil by an identical margin in the first semifinal played in Kolkata yesterday. – PTI