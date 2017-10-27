Admitting that that there had been heavy downpours in the last few days, the Bench said, “Indisputably, the bad part of the highway in question... Has remained in a very bad shape for last more than a couple of years and it could hardly be appreciated that NHAI had not taken appropriate steps to provide motorable conditions.”

NHAI Project Director in an affidavit filed before the court had purportedly informed of the repair works undertaken earlier this month but the downpours since October 18 last had damaged the bituminous work again.

Amicus curiae in the case, S Panthi, submitted that he had visited the site many times and the stretch of the highway continues to remain in bad or rather very bad shape. The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled on October 31. – PTI