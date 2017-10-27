“They (Zeliang group) may be having the majority of NPF legislators but we have the majority of the leaders and party functionaries,” he said.

Leyri claimed the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India says it is the political party which appoints the Party Whip or Legislature Party leader and not the Legislature Party.

He demanded the Speaker to immediately notify the appointment of MLA Yitachu as Party Whip and Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu as Leader of NPF Legislature Party.

NPF MLA P Longon in his address claimed only those who love the NPF, which is the oldest regional party are standing firm on the party policies and principles.

“NPF stands for preservation and protection of Naga identity, tradition and culture,” he said.

He said that since both the factions of NPF has filed disqualification petition against each other, the Speaker should decide on either of it.

Meanwhile, the youth wing said the sit-in protest would continue till justice is delivered. – PTI