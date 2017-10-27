Kumar, who arrived here to review the Ministry’s activities in the poll-bound State, said he had a meeting with the State Government officials in the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. “The performance of the State Government in minority welfare and social welfare is not up to the mark. Even womanfolk are denied of facilities of toll-free number 181”, he pointed out.

Claiming that the State’s law and order situation has been deteriorating with every passing day, Kimar said people especially women are not safe in the Marxist ruled State.

He also highlighted the welfare schemes of Narendra Modi- led government across the country over the past three and half years. “PMAY, Ujjala Yojana, Prime Minister Suraksha Yojana and IHHL have appeared as hit with people in the last line getting benefitted under these projects”, he said.

“Wind of change is blowing in the State and I am sure BJP will form the next government in Tripura ending a long Marxist rule here”, he added.

On being asked about possible outcome of Gujarat Assembly elections, Kumar said the BJP would surely register emphatic win in the upcoming elections.

“Attempts are being made to create an atmosphere against the BJP but the electoral outcome will be like Uttar Pradesh elections”, he said. BJP State president Biplab Deb and party prabhari Sunil Deodhar were present in the press conference.