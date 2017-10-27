Lauding the Christian Missionaries for their immense contribution in the field of education, the Chief Minister called for active participation of private parties in education sector, saying the Government alone cannot fully address the educational needs of the people.

He said the fund will be handed over to Arunachal Christian Forum, adding that the different Christian bodies working in education sector may avail the fund as per the need.

Khandu, who was earlier accorded a warm reception by Nyishi Baptist Church Council (NBCC) and school management upon his arrival, unveiled the Silver Jubilee Gate erected to celebrate the 25 years of service by the school, started on February 5, 1992 by NBCC. He also unveiled the monolith erected to celebrate the school’s affiliation to CBSE accorded this year.

He said NBCC has made invaluable service to the people, having opened a school in those days when there were no proper road communications. “I understand the journey from 1992 to 2017 has been a very tough one for NBCC. The schools you have opened are running without any aid from the government. Whatever funds the school gets is through well wishers only.”

Principal Gollo Lyngto recalled the contribution made by former CM Dorjee Khandu who donated for construction of the girls hostel. He thanked Khandu for fulfilling his promise for construction of a pucca road to school compound from Itanagar-Jote main road.

The celebration was also attended by NBCC president John Panye and general secretary Rev Tar Choya.