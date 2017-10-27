Correspondent
IMPHAL, Oct 26 - The centenary commemoration of Anglo-Kuki War (1917-1919) was observed recently under the aegis of Anglo-Kuki War Centenary Commemoration Committee (AKWCCC) and Celebration Committee 2017 at Lonpi village in Chandel district of Manipur, where the first act of war against the British was waged.Fitting homage was paid to the gallant and patriotic warriors under the leadership of late Ngulkhup, chief of Lonpi (Mombi) who stood firmly against the mighty British army defying the imposition of forced labour.
Education and Labour Minister Th Radheshyam and Water Resources and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip attended the observation. Radheshyam assured inclusion of the Anglo-Kuki War in State school curricula. He also assured assistance to fulfil the proposal for declaration of October 17 as a State Holiday as proposed by the organisers.
Radheshyam also unveiled a centenary commemoration monument and inaugurated the foundation stone for construction of Anglo-Kuki War Museum cum Kuki Heritage Centre.