Education and Labour Minister Th Radheshyam and Water Resources and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip attended the observation. Radheshyam assured inclusion of the Anglo-Kuki War in State school curricula. He also assured assistance to fulfil the proposal for declaration of October 17 as a State Holiday as proposed by the organisers.

Radheshyam also unveiled a centenary commemoration monument and inaugurated the foundation stone for construction of Anglo-Kuki War Museum cum Kuki Heritage Centre.