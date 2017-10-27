The 42,457 regular State Government employees would require additional allocation of Rs 563 crore annually if the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations were implemented, State Finance department officials said.

Chief Secretary Lalmalsawma said that at present, 36-37 per cent of the total State annual budget is used for paying off the salaries of the State Government employees.

The expenditure on salaries did not include the salaries of employees of Lai, Mara and Chakma autonomous district councils, teachers working in deficit schools and contract and muster roll workers, Lalmalsawma said. The meeting also approved the proposal for creation of 629 new posts for the proposed establishment of the lone Medical College – Mizoram Institute of Medical Education and Research (MIMER) – at Falkawn village near here. – PTI