



“It is because of the SDF Government’s committed performance that Sikkim finds itself as the most peaceful and developed State in North East,” he said.

The 67 year-old Chamling, who has been the SDF president since its inception in the early 1990s, took potshots at BJP and SKM without taking names.

He said neither of the two parties have any plan for development of Sikkim, and urged people to repose their faith in the ruling SDF during the panchayat elections.

Chamling had on Tuesday left for a week-long election tour during which he will address public meetings in the West, South and North districts before returning to the State capital on November 1.

The polling for 500 gram panchayat and 84 zilla panchayat seats will be held on November 3.

EPIC: State Election Commission of Sikkim has made it mandatory for eligible voters to furnish Electronic Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or any other identity proof from a list of documents for voting in panchayat polls in the State in November next, an official said. Those voters having been issued EPIC must carry the same at polling stations, State Election Commission Secretary TN Bhutia said in a notification.

However, those eligible voters not having EPIC can vote on production of passport, driving license, pan card, service identity card of Central, State and public sector employees, bank passbook and Aadhar card among 14 documents, he said.

Sikkim has a two-tier panchayati raj system under which there are 1,040 wards and 111 zilla panchayat seats. – PTI