Addressing the function as the chief guest, renowned engineer Pranab Bharali, also a close friend of Late Sarma and a former Resident CEO of Oil India Ltd, said that the State’s power utilities today need efficient engineers to handle the present day power situation.

He maintained that we shall have to depend more on hydroelectric power and solar power in the days to come. However, he said the issue of exploitation of the renewable energy sources should also be taken seriously in the bid to overcome the present dismal power scenario in the State.

The NE region has the potential to emerge as the power house of the country. But to translate it into reality, the planners and executors should take proper care of the safety concerns related with this.

As a measure of storing solar power, he suggested that the solar power should be used during the day time to lift the water of the hydel projects to the reservoirs located in their upper reaches, so that in the peak load hours, the water thus stored could be used to run the turbines of these projects.

He also emphasised on the continuity of the Government subsidy system to the power sector for the sake of supplying power to the below poverty line (BPL) people at an affordable price.

Renowned power engineer Phani Sarma said considering the fact that electricity is always a potential source of hazard, the APDCL and the State Government should pay more attention to the issues concerning preventive maintenance and safety.

Former Chief General Manager of the Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL) Manoj Adhikary laid emphasis on generating power by the Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGCL) in keeping with its installed capacity and to speedily complete the construction of the under-construction power projects of the State.

Anuj Goswami, Assistant General Manager of the APDCL said the example of the Indore Smart City Corporation for creating an underground duct for the cable networks of the BSNL and the power distribution company should be followed to avoid electric accidents.

Noted journalist DN Bezbaroa paid rich tributes to Late Prabodh Sarma, who was his brother-in-law from his wife’s side.

Earlier, B Sarma, wife of Late Sarma lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the function. On the occasion, floral tributes were also paid at the portrait of Late Sarma by his family members, friends and members of the Association.

The function was presided over by Tankeswar Sarma Parashar, president of the ASEB Pensioners’ Association.