‘Black Day’ on Nov 8

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Oct 26 - With the major opposition parties in the country gearing up to observe November 8, the anniversary of demonetisation, as ‘Black Day’, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today said the decision taken by the Centre last year was an unwise move which has plunged the Indian economy into a deep crisis.APCC vice president Pradyut Bordoloi said the Narendra Modi-led government betrayed the people of India by making false promises in the days following demonetisation. “All those lies have now been exposed. The government claimed that all problems arising out of demonetisation will be over within 2-3 months and the economy will bounce back. Instead, the country is now witnessing a massive economic crisis,” he said.