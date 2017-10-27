Fisherman’s body recovered

Correspondent

JALUKBARI, Oct 26 - The decomposed body of a fisherman (Jairam Das) who fell into water after his fishing boat capsized in the Deepor Beel recently was recovered today.It may be mentioned that the body of another fisherman, identified as Arun Das (42) who met the same fate as that of Jairam Das, was recovered by the SDRF team on September 17. Those two fishermen were from Tetelia, Boripara. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Jairam Das were sent to the GMCH for post-mortem and later handed over to his family members.