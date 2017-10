Search on to trace missing boy

Correspondent

JALUKBARI, Oct 26 - A search is on to trace the missing 22-year-old boy of Chaygaon, Makalia, who disappeared from Jalukbari. Tinkumoni Das (22), who visited his aunt’s house near Jalukbari and was supposed to return home on October 22, went missing since then, said the police sources.Tinku’s grandmother lodged an FIR at the Jalukbari police outpost today. The police are investigating the matter and trying to trace the missing boy.