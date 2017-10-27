



Besides celebrating the birth and death anniversaries of Maniram Dewan, the Trust has been making sincere efforts in order to convince the Government of India to bring out a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great patriot next year and also for installation of his statues in the city and at a few other towns in the State.

Participating in the discussion, senior journalist DN Chakravartty said besides being the most intellectually-endowed statesman of the 1857’s Sepoy Mutiny, he was also the first industrial entrepreneur of Asia, even senior to Dadabhai Naoroji who is generally acclaimed as the first entrepreneur of India.

Chakravartty said Dewan was a few decades older than Naoroji.

Biswadeep Baruah, Uttam Baruah, Indrajit Dutta and Professor HP Roy Choudhury, while paying tributes to Maniram Dewan, stressed the need for installation of his statue in Guwahati and also to have similar statues at a place near the Cinamara Tea Estate and the Chenglung Tea Estate established by Dewan.

The meeting requested the State government to introduce the life story of Maniram Dewan in the school syllabus in order to inspire the new generation.

Apart from the tea industry, Maniram Dewan, who was a multi-faceted entrepreneur, had also ventured into iron smelting, gold procuring and salt production. He was involved in the manufacturing of goods like matchlocks, hoes and cutlery.

His other business activities included handloom, boat making, brick making, bell metal, dyeing, ivory work, ceramic, coal supply, elephant trade, construction of buildings for military headquarters and agricultural products. Some of the markets established by him are the Garohat in Kamrup, the Nagahat near Sivasagar, the Borhat in Dibrugarh, the Sissihat in Dhemaji and the Darangia Haat in Darrang.

A rare photograph of Maniram Dewan was also released by Biswadeep Baruah.