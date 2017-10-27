



The Governor further said, “Though the festival is celebrated in the Gangetic belt, primarily in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the spontaneous participation of people across the country, especially in Assam, is indeed a testimony to the Chhath festival’s universal character”.

He also said that the sight of thousands of devotees taking a holy dip in the Brahmaputra and praying to the Sun God for its life-giving prosperity symbolised the people’s deep faith in Chhath’s religious and scientific significance.

He prayed to the Sun God for the welfare of all sections of the people of State and hoped God fulfils all wishes of the devotees. He thanked the organisers for making the Chhath Puja celebrations on the river bank a smooth affair.

Director General of Assam Police Mukesh Sahay, former DGP GM Srivastava, National President of Sarv Hindustani Yuva Parishad Subhash Chand Gupta and a host of other dignitaries were present at the celebrations which was organised by Sarv Hindustani Yuva Parishad.