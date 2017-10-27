



The tug-of-war over the colour of onions, however, has found its genesis in a government order in fixing the rate of onions up to Rs 35 per kg. The decision was taken to check the practice of increasing the rates exorbitantly.

Against the allegations by various quarters about an artificial crisis of red onions being created for increasing the profit margin, the wholesale traders argue that the landing cost of red onions in Guwahati has gone over Rs 40 per kg.

But since a government order of not selling the commodity over Rs 35 per kg is in place, there is little scope for fresh consignments of the variety reaching Guwahati, till the prices fall at the sources. Presently, red onions come to Guwahati from Rajasthan and Patna, whereas the major suppliers of white onions are Nasik and Indore.

Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro), Dr M Angamuthu told The Assam Tribune that onion rates in general are witnessing a rising trend for the past three days because of a rise in the price at sources like Nasik and Bangalore. “The reason cited for the hike is damage of crop due to incessant rainfall. The wholesale rate and corresponding retail rate is also increasing as a result,” he said.

The DC further stated that he has requested the supply team to visit the markets today and examine the situation, adding that strict action would be taken against the defaulters, including filing of FIR. The enforcement teams formed by the district administration would check the issue of crisis of red onions.

Despite the fact that there is no such onion crisis in the market, a near absence of red onions is being felt by the consumers, who complain about not getting their preferred product in the market.

When contacted, Vinod Surana of the Guwahati Potato Onion Merchants’ Association confirmed the developments. “Red onion rates have gone up to Rs 50 in the retail markets of Delhi and Kolkata, where the rates remain closest to the wholesale price. “In Siliguri, it is being sold at Rs 38-40 in the bulk market. But in Guwahati, there is a cap on the rates so there is little scope of new red onion consignment in the pipeline. He, however, said that presently, there was 100 ton of red onion stock in Guwahati and two truckloads have further arrived in the city today. “Since onion is a perishable commodity with highly fluctuating source price, the government should consider reviewing the rates every three day, instead of the seven-day review pattern being followed presently,” he added.

The DC (Metro) also said that the source rates would be reviewed soon to verify the claims.

Not just onions, but the rates of all the vegetables are spiralling, making it difficult for the common people to plan their platter.

Tomato rates are going through the roof from Rs 50 per kg a few weeks back to Rs 75-85 per kg. Cauliflower, carrot and capsicums are above Rs 100 and even the vegetables like pointed gourd, ladyfinger and brinjals are being sold between Rs 60-70 per kg.

“Though various reasons are cited for the price hike, we often notice that all the so called reason pop up just ahead of the festive season every year and continue for months together. The reason that our State does not have a strong consumers’ movement, the unscrupulous elements have a field day here,” Tilak Barman, a customer from Chandmari area alleged.