



Augmentation exercise is being carried out at a faster rate this year as compared to previous years, said NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Pranav Jyoti Sharma.

So far this financial year, which started on April 1, 2017, the NFR has added 56 coaches to 28 Mail and Express trains, resulting in generation of over 4,000 additional berths.

“The figures so far this fiscal are much higher as compared to the entire 2016-17 financial year when a total of 26 coaches were added to 17 trains, leading to the creation of around 3,000 additional berths. Thus, in less than first seven months of the current financial year alone, there has been an increase of 36 per cent in the volume of additional berths generated in existing services,” said Sharma.

He said the comparative figures are going to widen even further in the coming months as the NFR is going all out for adding more coaches.

Among the major trains where augmentation has been done are the Guwahati–Anand Vihar Express, the Guwahati–Puri Express, the Guwahati–Naharlagun Intercity Express, the Dibrugarh–Howrah Kamrup Express, the Kamakhya-Puri Express, the Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari Express, the Kamakhya–Murkongselek Intercity Express, the Dibrugarh–Amritsar Express and the Dibrugarh–Chandigarh Express.

More AC 3-tier and AC 2-tier as well as sleeper coaches have also been added to these trains.

Coaches have also been added to local passenger trains like the Manas Rhino Passenger, the Alipurduar Junction–Guwahati Shiphung Passenger, the Rangiya–Murkongselek Passenger and the Rangapara–Rangiya Passenger.

Sharma added that temporary augmentation of coaches has also been done from time to time to cope with rush arising out of holiday seasons and festivals.

“So far this fiscal, NFR has temporarily augmented 33 coaches in 16 Mail and Express trains, thereby creating 3,661 additional seats. This is a big jump compared to the figure from the entire 2016–17 financial year when a total of 22 coaches were temporarily augmented in 15 trains, creating 3,590 additional berths,” said the NFR CPRO.