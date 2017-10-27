IMPHAL, Oct 26 - A Chinese man was arrested from the airport here for allegedly not possessing travel documents, police said today.Liu Peng was arrested yesterday for not possessing the Protected Area Permit (PAP). Later, he was remanded to police custody for three days by a local court.
Possession of PAP is necessary to visit the border State.
Preliminary investigation of the 34-year-old man revealed that the foreign national had come to Imphal on October 22 from Bengaluru via Kolkata.
Investigation is on to determine the purpose of the visit of the man, police said.
The arrest of the Chinese man for not possessing proper travel documents is the third such incident this month. – PTI