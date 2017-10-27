|
1,500 delegates to attend NE Fest in Gangtok
GANGTOK, Oct 26 - Around 1,500 delegates from the Northeastern States will showcase their talents during the 5th North East Youth Festival, a multicultural event for the promotion of national integration, which is scheduled to be held here from October 27-30, an official said.The NE Youth Festival also seeks to promote Sikkim’s organic farming with “Youth for Organic Farming” being the slogan, secretary, Department of Sports SD Dhakal told reporters. The festival is being jointly organised by Sikkim Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in collaboration with Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.
The festival will have various components like competitive and non-competitive events, adventure, seminar and other cultural events.
Martial art and other major arts will be performed by the participants from all eight Northeastern States, Dhakal said. – PTI