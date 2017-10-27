Deliberating on the issue at a meeting here recently, the UNTABA has also resolved to reiterate and strengthen its demand that the boundary between Nagaland and Assam should be settled at the political level based on historical facts and official documents.

In a press release, the association said the meeting which adopted several resolutions further deliberated on the need to pursue for constitution of “Inter-state Council for adjudication of boundary” as per the constitutional provision of Article 263 and to conduct more public meetings “in the so-called Disputed Area Belt for activating the role of the people in the border areas.”

The meeting also deliberated on the “silence” of the 60 MLAs of Nagaland Assembly in general and the MLAs from the border constituencies in particular and condemned their “lackadaisical attitude” on the issue.

They said the house seriously viewed the “abject failure” of the Government of Nagaland in adopting the resolution demanding the Centre to effect necessary amendment in the Section 3 of the State of Nagaland Act 1962.

The meeting strongly urged the Nagaland Government to consider adoption of the resolution in the next Assembly session as per the draft resolution copy submitted to it.