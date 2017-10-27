“I have no connection for the past few days. The office at Police Bazaar has been shut. I have tried to call the customer care numbers but these are no longer in service,” one Reliance mobile phone consumer said here today.

Most of the consumers are angry at the company for not giving prior notice if it wanted to shut its business. “I have just paid my bill a few days back and after that there was no connection,” said another consumer of the company.

What is more strange is that most of the offices here have shut down. “The office has remained closed for the past few days and there are rumours that it won’t open anymore,” said a person whose shop is close to the Reliance office here.

A Government official who has a Reliance phone number says that most of his important contacts know his Reliance number and he would like to port it to some other company, but since Reliance is not working anymore he is unable to port the number.

Repeated calls to the Guwahati office as well as in other offices in the country went answered. There are some consumers who say that this irresponsible decision of the company is a fit case to be raised before the Consumer Court and seek suitable compensation for harassment and loss of business for several others.