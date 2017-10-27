“Rajdhani Express is Rajdhani Express! We have to examine all the facilities and formalities before starting it from Agartala. Hopefully, this train will start running in November”, the CAO told the media after a meeting with Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in the Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

On the extension of railway service up to Garjee, Yadav said, “Our main target was to connect Udaipur and this was done much earlier. Now we are concentrating to connect Belonia”.

Yadav looked upbeat on the progress of Indo-Bangla railway project connecting Agartala and Gangasagar (Bangladesh). “Reports from across the border indicate progress is good as far as Indo-Bangla railway project is concerned”, he added.

An amount of Rs 97 crore was given to the State Government for land acquisition process for the 5 km railway link. The IRKON has been assigned to lay the 15 km railway track from Agartala to Gangasagar.