



He also emphasized on the need of a bilateral pact between India and Bangladesh on disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation. Moreover, he said the civil societies of both the countries can also join hands to fight the trans-boundary river-induced disasters.

It needs mention here that world bodies have highly praised Bangladesh for its achievements in the areas of climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction, etc.

‘The Bangladesh Rio+20: National Report on Sustainable Development’ prepared in May 2012, claimed that Bangladesh had performed very well on the social front. Already, it has achieved several millennium development goals (MDGs).

“On this front, the country has done better than most of the other SAARC member countries including India. ...Bangladesh in fact has adopted Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP) in July 2009, being the first country in the world to do so, to provide overall policy and action guidance and outline action programmes.

“Bangladesh has also set up the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund (BCCTF) in 2009,... Another Fund called Bangladesh Climate Change Resilience Fund (BCCRF) has been established in 2010...”

Talking to this correspondent, Dr Das said people living in the LBRB areas that cover India and Bangladesh, are highly vulnerable to water and climate-induced disasters such as flooding, river bank erosion, sand deposition-induced land degradation, droughts as well as erratic and changed nature of such disasters. These disasters are affecting millions of people in various ways in these two countries.

Climate change is compounding the existing water management challenges in the lower Brahmaputra basin.

While national policies and programmes to mitigate these disasters have met with limited success over the past six decades, communities have survived on the strength of their traditional knowledge and innovative practices. But the overall adverse impact of these disasters is on the rise. Formal disaster management measures have also failed to provide desirable results on many occasions, Das said.

Forging regional or bilateral cooperation between the two counties in the area of DRR and CCA in the larger context of trans-boundary river basins is the need of the hour, he maintained.

He informed that the Aaranyak is now executing a project titled ‘Developing capacity of community to improve resilience to disaster risk by promoting best practices, appropriate policies and regional cooperation in the Lower Brahmaputra River Basin in India and Bangladesh’ with three main objectives.

The objectives are capacity building of the vulnerable communities; facilitating exposure visits of the civil society organisations (CSOs) workers and community representatives along with government officials between India and Bangladesh to enable them learn the best practices of DRR and CCA from each other; and carrying out an advocacy campaign for policy reforms at local and state levels in the two countries and to enhance cooperation between them on DRR and CCA.

With these aims in view, the Aaranyak has imparted training to about 35 individuals from the CSOs and communities in 12 districts of the Brahmaputra valley in increasing resilience based on their local knowledge and practices as well as with support from existing programmes and polices of government and non-government organisations. A group of 12 people was taken from Assam on an exposure visit as a part of this project, Das said.