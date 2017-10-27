“Several government agencies including BIEO, CID and the Excise Department have conducted several raids and seized huge quantities of liquor with fake labels in unauthorised godowns. The modus operandi in such offences is the use of fake labels and bottles, etc., on liquor bottles smuggled from Arunachal Pradesh and to sell it in the local market. All such offences are bailable offences under the present Excise Act, which is not sufficient to check such offences,” the directive said.

The Commissioner asked the Superintendents of Excise, Deputy Superintendents of Excise and Inspectors of Excise to lodge FIRs in local police stations for such kind of excise offences under relevant IPC sections like 420 (cheating), 406 and 409 (criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

The excise offences will also be registered separately by excise officials as per Assam Excise Act, 2000.

The move was initiated after the Excise Commissioner sought an opinion from the government pleader on the issue.

“The offences attract penal provisions under the IPC. The Excise Act is very weak ... all are bailable sections. Some offences attract IPC sections which are non-bailable. The culpability will be more and long-drawn legal proceedings thereafter will act as a deterrent,” a senior Excise official told The Assam Tribune.

Illicit liquor worth over Rs 4 crore were seized during the last couple of months, by different agencies in the State. Most of the seized liquor were sourced from Arunachal Pradesh, where taxes are very less.