On both days, the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) or PMAY-U, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Smart City Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), besides the continuing 10 per cent Lump Sum Scheme for the Northeast and the North Eastern Region Urban Development Programme (NERUDP) were reviewed.

After today’s review meeting, the Union Minister released funds totalling Rs 182 crore for the Northeastern states, including Rs 18.13 crore for Assam, Rs 22.89 crore for Mizoram, Rs 128.53 crore for Tripura, Rs 2.73 crore for Meghalaya, Rs 2.98 crore for Nagaland,

Rs 5.35 crore for Sikkim and Rs 1.65 crore for Arunachal Pradesh under various schemes of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Under PMAY-U, the Ministry has approved construction of 1,52,290 affordable house for the urban poor in the Northeast during the last 28 months, as against 26,041 houses sanctioned during 10 years between 2004 and 2014 under JNNURM. Of these houses sanctioned, only 14,878 houses were constructed during 2004-14 and the remaining 11,163 houses were under various stages of construction, the statement added.

It said that under PMAY-U the Central government provides assistance in the range of Rs one lakh to Rs 2.67 lakh to each beneficiary under different verticals.

The statement added that 12 cities and towns in the Northeastern states have been included under AMRUT for providing water taps to all urban households, besides improving water supply to the normative level of 135 litres per capita per day, expanding sewage and drainage networks, promoting non-motorised transport and development of open spaces in mission cities.

The 12 places are Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Silchar, Itanagar, Imphal, Shillong, Aizawl, Dimapur, Kohima, Gangtok and Agartala.

It said that the entire State Annual Action Plan for the Northeastern states, envisaging an investment of Rs 1,506.62 crore, has been approved. Work on 43 projects costing Rs 149.31 crore has commenced and nine projects costing Rs 5.93 crore have been completed.

It added that eight would-be Smart Cities in the Northeast have been selected so far in various rounds of City Challenge. The eight cities are Guwahati, Imphal, Agartala, Namchi, Kohima, Pasighat, Aizawl and Gangtok.

A total of 464 projects costing Rs 14,124 crore have been approved in these cities.

The statement added that 24 projects, including the Brahmaputra riverfront development project in Guwahati (Rs 826 crore) and the ropeway project in Kohima (Rs 409 crore) have been taken up expeditiously.

The Union Ministry of Urban Development provides an assistance of Rs 500 crore per Smart City over a period of five years.

The statement said that 42 towns in the Northeast have become open defecation free (ODF), 588 community and public toilets and 20,237 individual household toilets have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 731 wards in the Northeastern states have facilities for 100 per cent door-to-door collection of solid waste, 12 plants are processing waste to compost and another nine such plants are being constructed.

Under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), a total of 1,573 self-help groups (SHGs) have been formed in this region, added the statement.