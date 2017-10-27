The court asked the counsel, who sought urgent listing of the plea, to mention the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice on October 30 when the other matters on Aadhaar are taken up.

The plea, which was mentioned today, has been filed by Tehseen Poonawala who has sought direction to quash the notification of March 23 issued by the DOT and to hold it “unconstitutional” and “null and void”.

It had also sought direction to the telecom operators to prevent them from implementing this notification and destroy the data already collected. – PTI