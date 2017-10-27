Highly placed official sources said as some organisations and individuals have launched a “misinformation campaign” on the issue of updating the NRC, the possibility of deterioration of the law and order situation cannot be ruled out and all forces must remain alert to prevent any untoward incident.

Sources said that the State government has already submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking additional forces. The Central government is examining the proposal and extra forces are likely to be sent to the State, if required, to deal with any situation. Meanwhile, an Army release said that the Operational Group meeting was chaired by Lt Gen AS Bedi, GOC 4 Corps and it was attended by the Director General of Assam Police, senior officers of the State government, and officials of other Central forces.

The meeting also brought to light the requirement to allay fears in the populace regarding the NRC and its fallout. The meeting further stressed the need to institute a mechanism to provide information till the grassroots level via the NRC Seva Kendras established by the State government as well as through media campaigns.