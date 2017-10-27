STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Oct 26 - The possible impact of the publication of the draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the overall law and order situation in Assam has become a cause for serious concern and all the forces deployed on the ground have been directed to remain alert to thwart any attempt by unscrupulous elements from creating disturbance in some parts of the State on the issue.After the Union Home Ministry discussed the situation in the State in a high-level meeting, the operational group of the Unified Command deliberated on the possible fallout following the publication of the draft of the updated NRC and formulated strategies to deal with any kind of law and order situation.
Highly placed official sources said as some organisations and individuals have launched a “misinformation campaign” on the issue of updating the NRC, the possibility of deterioration of the law and order situation cannot be ruled out and all forces must remain alert to prevent any untoward incident.
Sources said that the State government has already submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking additional forces. The Central government is examining the proposal and extra forces are likely to be sent to the State, if required, to deal with any situation. Meanwhile, an Army release said that the Operational Group meeting was chaired by Lt Gen AS Bedi, GOC 4 Corps and it was attended by the Director General of Assam Police, senior officers of the State government, and officials of other Central forces.
The meeting also brought to light the requirement to allay fears in the populace regarding the NRC and its fallout. The meeting further stressed the need to institute a mechanism to provide information till the grassroots level via the NRC Seva Kendras established by the State government as well as through media campaigns.