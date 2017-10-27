



Putting forth a plea for making Guwahati the regional aviation hub in the light of the Act East Policy and the Prime Minister’s vision for Northeast as the new engine of New India, Sonowal said, “The capitals of ASEAN and South Asian countries are within two hours flying time. We propose that UDAN scheme may be tweaked to cover all destinations within two hours flying distance from Guwahati, making the capital city the regional aviation hub.”

The Chief Minister further contended that the single modification in the scheme would be a true action on the Act East Policy, thus bringing in huge economic benefits to the Northeast. “The vision of the Prime Minister for Northeast as the new engine of New India will be actualised with this step as it will boost trade and tourism in the region in an unprecedented way,” he added.

Sonowal requested Pusapati to give the go-ahead for the same before the Global Investment Summit on February 3 next year in Guwahati, to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister, while expressing his gratitude to the Civil Aviation Minister for approving the new terminal of the LGBI Airport, requested him to lay its foundation stone.

Pusapati said he is looking forward to laying the foundation stone of the new terminal building of LGBI Airport.

The Civil Aviation Minister conveyed that the ministry would examine the proposal mooted and consider bringing in a new scheme for air connectivity with ASEAN and South Asian countries from Guwahati.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries Department Ravi Capoor, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sanjay Lohiya, Commissioner and Secretary Ashutosh Agnihotri and other senior State government officials.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister called on External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and extended an invitation to attend the Global Business Summit. The Chief Minister requested Swaraj to facilitate the necessary documentation of the foreign delegates, who would be coming to participate in the Summit. Easy and hassle-free process to obtain clearances for the visiting delegates would go a long way in finding big-ticket investors for the State, Sonowal said.

The Chief Minister also put forth his request for an easy process to get clearances for the State ministers and bureaucrats to visit the foreign countries in the next few months for inviting investors and also to generate awareness about the Summit across the world, so that more and more global business players evince interest in participating in the event.

As this would be the first such Global Business Summit to be held in the State, which has the potential to open the State’s economy for major business investments and usher in a period of industrial growth and generate employment opportunities, Sonowal stated that the State government is making all efforts to project Assam in the best possible way and also undertaking policies to facilitate a conducive business environment.

The External Affairs Minister assured all help from her ministry for the success of mega business event.

State PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Chief Secretary Pipersenia and top State government officials accompanied Sonowal during the meeting.