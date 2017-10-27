



“The Odisha government had acquired the land, which is a good thing; but, at the same time, it proposes to demolish both the houses. We are protesting but the Assam government must act quickly and persuade its Odisha counterpart not to destroy the houses,” Deepak Panda, convenor, Laxminath Bezbaroa Smrutee Sansad, Sambalpur, told The Assam Tribune.

The Smrutee Sansad has taken up the matter with the Culture and Tourism Minister of Odisha.

Bezbaroa, who spent a substantial part of his life in Odisha in connection with his business, penned many of his immortal works at the Sambalpur residence on the bank of the Mahanadi. Unfortunately, the residence and the office of Assam’s greatest literary figure spread over an area of two-and-a-half acres are now lying in a dilapidated state due to neglect over the decades.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), which had last year taken up the matter of preservation of the Sambalpur Bezbaroa heritage with the Odisha Chief Minister, blamed the Assam government for the disturbing developments.

“The Assam government’s apathy to a site integral to the State’s literary and national heritage is shocking to say the least. It also involves the sentiments of the entire populace of Assam. We have persistently been urging the government to act decisively for saving this heritage. It is because of lack of response from the Assam government that the Odisha government is not treating the matter seriously,” AASU president Dipanka Nath said.

Nath added that the AASU today urged Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to discuss the matter with the Odisha government at the earliest. “We have also sought an appointment with the Odisha Chief Minister and will go there immediately once we get the appointment,” he said.

Last year, an AASU delegation submitted a memorandum to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, calling for preservation of Bezbaroa’s heritage besides meeting the Sambalpur deputy commissioner over the matter. It suggested that the residence be reclaimed and developed as a heritage for Assam.

“We also referred to the historical relations between Assam and Odisha in the spheres of culture and literature since the days of the 15th-century Assamese saint Srimanta Sankaradeva and said that preserving Bezbaroa’s residence as a heritage site would further boost ties between the two states and their peoples,” Nath said.

The proposed heritage monument after Bezbaroa would have facilitated greater literary and cultural exchanges between Assam and Odisha. “We urged the Odisha and Assam governments to discuss the issue and pave the way for the creation of a heritage site,” Nath said.