Representing Kamrup district in the championship, organised by the Jorhat Swimming Society, Rohan won gold medals in 100 Metre Freestyle, 50M Butterfly and 50M Breast Stroke events and a silver in the 50M Freestyle in his age group of 35-39 years, a press release said.

There were around 8 to 10 participants in his age group in the Masters Swimming Championship held on October 22 at Jorhat, the release said.

The fifth edition of the annual championship was held under the aegis of the Assam Swimming Association with participants from all over the State in different age groups ranging from 20 to 60 years.