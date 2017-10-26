The celebrations will begin on October 26 with ‘Khring Khring Baitho Puja’ at 8.30 am. Then the flag on the occasion will jointly be hoisted by Debananda Chelleng, president, All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union, Kulaswami Lalowari, president, celebration committee and Heremba Prasad Das, president, reception committee. It will be followed by smriti tarpan.

The inaugural ceremony to be held at 10.10 am will be attended by several dignitaries including Dipuranjan Makrari, Chief Executive Councillor, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, Tankeswar Sonowal, Deputy Chief Executive Councillor and Guneswar Sonowal of the Sonowal Kachari Sahitya Sabha.

A seminar will be held at 11.30 am under conduction of senior advocate Keshab Chanda Sonowal. It will be shared by Paramananda Chayengia, Chief Executive Councillor, Mising Autonomous Council and Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Councillor, Rabha Hasong Autotomous Council. Later, a memorial football competition will be inaugurated by Dhemaji SP Nilesh T Sawakare.

On the second day, a yuba samaroh will be organised. It will be attended by Dr Pallabi Bujarboruah, Reader, Dibrugarh University. Subsequently, literary pensioner Gagan Chandra Sonowal Award giving ceremony will be organised. It will be graced by Minister Naba Kumar Doley as chief guest while several other dignitaries including MP Pradan Boruah and Dhemaji MLA Dr Ranoj Pegu will be present in the ceremony as distinguished guests.

On the concluding day, a yoga practice will be exhibited at 9 am. Roshni Aparanji Korati, Deputy Commissioner, Dhemaji, will inaugurate the yoga practice. Later, a football competition will be organised. In the evening, a cultural function will be held. BDO Nabin Kaman will inaugurate the cultural function.